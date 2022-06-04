66,409 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

LBRT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

