61,727 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Display at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $125.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.66. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

