$6.87 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $6.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $27.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.28 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at $945,414,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AutoNation by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $121.20. 565,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

