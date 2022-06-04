$6.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will announce $6.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.81 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 billion to $25.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $27.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $81.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.