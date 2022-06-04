$58.82 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $58.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $59.37 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $53.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $237.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.32 billion to $238.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $248.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $244.67 billion to $250.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.03. 873,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

