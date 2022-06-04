$561.82 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will announce $561.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.30 million and the lowest is $557.70 million. WEX posted sales of $459.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

NYSE:WEX traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $170.85. The stock had a trading volume of 185,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average is $156.85. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 21.7% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

