$5.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will report $5.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $21.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 346,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,704. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $124.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

