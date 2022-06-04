4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $248.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.61. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

