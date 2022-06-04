$44.71 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to report $44.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.82 million and the highest is $45.60 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $182.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $183.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $229.27 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $304.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.01. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the period.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

