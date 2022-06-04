$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to post $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.57 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 629,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,736. BCE has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

