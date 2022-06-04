394,993 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 394,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.29% of Lithium Americas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAC. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 2,086.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

