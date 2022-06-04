3,723 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $1,901,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 247,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.