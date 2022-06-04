$312.70 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to announce $312.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.50 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $280.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

AWI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 239,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

