3,107 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,313,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 92,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

