3,089 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.22 and a one year high of $82.47.
