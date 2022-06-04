29,702 Shares in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QFTA. RPO LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QFTA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

