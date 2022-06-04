28,580 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE WY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $38.34. 3,596,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,306. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.