2,349 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

KMB stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

