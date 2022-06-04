22,471 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,635 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.23. 1,035,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.14 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

