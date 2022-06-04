$222.11 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to report sales of $222.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.89 million and the highest is $222.44 million. Criteo reported sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $980.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.67 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 202,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,786. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.94. Criteo has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 794,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

