22,108 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. GoHealth accounts for approximately 0.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,422. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $231.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.