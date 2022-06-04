2,084 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $173.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.96 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

