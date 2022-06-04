1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Ross A. Paul Sells 14,751 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $80,392.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DIBS opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIBS shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

