17,600 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sonos by 824.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

