$16.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.19 billion. Accenture posted sales of $13.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $62.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.66 billion to $62.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.72 billion to $70.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.95. 1,714,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,032. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.95. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

