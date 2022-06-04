1,550 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $1,175,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,172 shares of company stock worth $5,402,632. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $175.81 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

