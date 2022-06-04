150,000 Shares in NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVACU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,967,000.

Shares of NorthView Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. NorthView Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

