$14.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $14.67 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $9.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $50.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.62 billion to $50.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.66 billion to $60.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

