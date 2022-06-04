1,347 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after buying an additional 267,387 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3,089.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after buying an additional 175,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $183.04 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.29.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

