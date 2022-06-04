12,800 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIMX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,341,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 673,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,582,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of HIMX opened at $9.43 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Himax Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

