$12.07 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) to report $12.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the lowest is $11.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $52.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $53.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.40 million, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $66.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on XGN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Exagen by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

XGN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 21,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Exagen has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.