11,675 Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 615,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HUT stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Hut 8 Mining Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
