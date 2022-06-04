11,500 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Purchased by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Nu Skin Enterprises makes up about 1.5% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 285,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,315. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $3,009,855. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

