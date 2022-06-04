11,461 Shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ViewRay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ViewRay by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of VRAY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $514.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,245.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.