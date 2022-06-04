$1.95 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.77. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.08.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $110.03. 494,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.