$1.95 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.77. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.08.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $110.03. 494,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.