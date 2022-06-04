$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.85. Ally Financial reported earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 54,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $42.35. 1,591,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

