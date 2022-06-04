$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Pinnacle Financial Partners also posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $73.60 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $87,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $70,586,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,295,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

