$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 184,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,517. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

