$1.58 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

FBHS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. 1,221,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,592. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.