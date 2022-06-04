$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,372,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $646.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

