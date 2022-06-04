$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

