$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.07. 7,187,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,344,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

