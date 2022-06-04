$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.80. The company had a trading volume of 139,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $97.19 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

