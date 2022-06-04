$0.91 EPS Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.10. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,869. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

