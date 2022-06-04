$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. CONMED posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

CONMED stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.06. The stock had a trading volume of 546,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,021 shares of company stock worth $1,216,552. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,708,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

