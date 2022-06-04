$0.68 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. Match Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.