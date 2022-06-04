-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.73). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.21. 1,099,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

