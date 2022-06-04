-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

