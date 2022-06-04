-$0.47 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,370. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.64. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Celcuity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 69,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Celcuity by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity (Get Rating)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.