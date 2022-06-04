-$0.33 EPS Expected for First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($1.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Wave BioPharma.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 111,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,727. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

About First Wave BioPharma (Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.